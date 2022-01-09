​Upcoming Next-Gen Tata Nexon EV Spied Testing in Pune - Here's What We Know so Far

The electric vehicle market in India has witnessed exponential growth in the last couple of years. With the entry of new players and the diversification of existing automakers in the EV segment, the buyers today have a big pool to choose from. However, despite the positive signs for EVs in India, many are still concerned about the feasibility of these eco-friendly cars. To overcome the drawback of the lack of charging infrastructure, EV makers need to equip the cars with higher mileage to make them an attractive option even with the premium upfront cost.

Now, looking to address this concern, Tata Motors is reportedly planning to unveil a new-gen Nexon (EV) with an improved range delivery. The current version of the Nexon EV comes with a claimed range of 312 km on a single charge.

The new-gen Nexon EV will feature a bigger battery pack to offer a greater driving range. A test mule of the upcoming vehicle was recently spotted in Pune during testing. The spy video of the upcoming Nexon EV, shared by YouTube channel TechTalk Teardown, featured a completely camouflaged unit of the vehicle.

Tata has continued the same front fascia design featuring a sealed Tata’s Humanity line faux grille along with dual-beam LED headlamps with integrated DRls on each side. The continuations are carried to the side profile that sports the sloping couple like roofline and roof rails that we have seen on previous-gen Nexon EVs. The vehicle, however, drives on a new 16-inch dual diamond cut alloy wheel.

The new-gen Nexon EV is expected to arrive loaded with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, auto LED headlights, automatic climate control, and many others.

The list of safety offerings is likely to feature front airbags, ABS with EBS, ISOFIX, and corner stability control.

The incumbent Nexon EV is powered by Tata’s Ziptron EV powertrain that draws energy from a 30.2jWh lithium-ion battery and delivers an output of up to 127 bhp and 245 Nm of torque. Tata Nexon EV comes with a starting price tag of Rs 14.24 lakh that goes up to Rs 16.85 lakh for the top variant.

