Upcoming Nissan B-SUV Teased Ahead of Global Reveal on July 16, Launch in FY 2020-21

Nissan has revealed glimpses of the headlights and grill of its upcoming B-SUV concept. The car will be showcased to the world on July 16th, 2020 at the global headquarters, the company confirmed. The compact B-SUV is scheduled to be introduced in the second half of FY 2020-21.

The B-SUV is a testimony to Nissan’s Global SUV DNA spirit of relentless innovation and Japanese engineering, building on Nissan’s iconic models such as the Patrol, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail, Juke, Qashqai and Kicks. The new -SUV will come with two engine options. Lower trims will come with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that will deliver 72hp and 96Nm from the Renault Triber. This engine will come with a standard 5-speed manual and is expected to get an AMT gearbox option as well.

Also on offer would be the more powerful 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, HR10 turbo-petrol unit that will churn out around 95hp. Gearbox options will include a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic.

The B-SUV segment is a hotly contested one and features competent offering that makes frequent appearances in top 10 best-selling cars in the country. In order to take them on, Nissan’s SUV will be loaded with equipment that could include segment-firsts like a 360-degree parking camera. It will also come with connected car tech from the Kicks, a large touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control and steering-mounted controls, to name a few features.