Upcoming Nissan Leaf EV Spotted Charging in Kerala Secretariat

When you think of electric cars, the name of Tesla Motors come to one’s mind and there’ a myth that Tesla is the most sold electric vehicle manufacturer. Well, that not true. The largest selling electric car is Nissan Leaf hatchback, which Nissan has already announced to bring to Indian shores by the end of 2019. The Nissan Leaf has been spotted many times undergoing tests on Indian roads.

As a matter of fact, Nissan has provided the Leaf to various state bodies for official purpose. Once such Nissan Leaf was recently spotted charging at the Kerala Secretariat. The Secretariat, like many states and also the Parliament in Delhi is using Delta charging station for charging EVs.

As for the Nissan Leaf itself, it will be a full import and will be competitively priced for a price conscious country like India. The Leaf will be sold as a premium vehicle and will have ventillated seats, climate control, among other features.

Currently sold as the second gen model internationally, the Leaf gets a 40 kWh battery pack with 400 Km range and 148 PS, 320 Nm output. This means it will be a powerful product. Given that Hyundai is planning to launch Kona around Rs 20-25 Lakh in India, Nissan will have to consider its pricing strategy to meet the customer’s expectations.