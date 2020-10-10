Upcoming Nissan Magnite Compact SUV to be Unveiled on October 21, Launch in Early 2021

Nissan has finally revealed details about the unveiling of its foray into the compact SUV segment. The upcoming Magnite compact SUV will be unveiled to a global audience on October 21, 2020. Once launched, the car will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and upcoming Kia Sonet in the hotly contested compact SUV space.

The company has been sharing teasers of the car since several months. It is claimed to have borrowed major cues from Nissan’s global models like Patrol, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail, June and Qashqai. Nissan also believes that the Magnite could be bring about a change in its foothold in India that is currently not that strong.

Also Watch:

The concept version of the car that was unveiled sports a dominant front grille that sits in between a pair of sleek and sharp headlamps. Also adding to the appeal is a pair of inverted boomerang LED DRLs that are placed below the headlamps. The car uses a set of dual-tone alloy wheels that adds to its premium appeal.

Nissan has not put out any word about the powertrain options of the car. So far, the company has only claimed that it will follow the legacy of its elder siblings in terms of engineering capabilities. It is speculated to have a cabin, loaded to the brim with features that will make it potent enough to take on its rivals.