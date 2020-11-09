Upcoming Nissan Magnite Compact SUV Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch in India

Prices for the Nissan’s upcoming new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) the Magnite, which was unveiled In October this year was recently leaked online. Nissan India, which is the subsidiary of the Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Company, was working on the release event date and the price leak seems to have put them in a spot.

According to reports, it is unsure whether the leaked prices which start at Rs 5.5 lakh and go up to 9.55 lakh for the top trim (both prices mentioned are ex-showroom) are accurate. The prices might go up or down and we’ll get to know when the company launches the SUV.

The Nissan Magnite is primarily focussed on one of the hottest even though overcrowded sub-compact segment in India. If the Magnite’s leaked price is to be believed, the new SUV would be cheaper than most of its rivals. With such a competitive price, it would cost lesser than rivals in its segment like the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and even their premium hatchback, the Hyundai i20, by a significant margin. It is also poised to give a stiff challenge to other sub-compact SUVs in the market such as the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 300 and the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

While the sub-compact SUV’s price in India is not yet revealed officially, Nissan Motors India has shared the details about its engine line-up. The Magnite 2020 will be available in four trims – XE, XL, XV and a premium XV – and in as many as 20 variants. There are two engines on offer, a 1.0 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine at its heart. All the variants will get a five-speed manual gearbox which generates a maximum power of 71 bhp at 6,250 rpm along with a peak torque of 96 Nm at 3,500 rpm. The new SUV will also sport Nissan’s acclaimed X-Tronic - continuously variable transmission (CVT) gearbox in some variants.

If the leaked prices of the Nissan Magnite are to be believed, considering its specs and value for money quotient, Nissan is sure to give many of its rivals a run for their money in the Indian market.