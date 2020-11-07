Upcoming Nissan Magnite SUV to Get 100-PS1.0-litre HRA0 Turbo Engine; Here's Everything You Need to Know

At the heart of the all-new Nissan Magnite will be the HRA0 1.0-litre Turbo, which delivers maximum power of 100PS and maximum torque of 160Nm.

The HRAO TURBO engine is available with Manual 5 speed and X-TRONIC CVT gearbox variants of the SUV. With Nissan’s signature Cruise Control and wider gear range, the all-new Nissan Magnite delivers seamless performance even in peak city traffic. Its D-STEP logic control computer software uses dynamic inputs like vehicle speed, accelerator pedal position and application speed to determine the ideal gear ratio needed to deliver an exhilarating drive and smooth highway cruises.

“RNAIPL is proud to have begun the production of the HRA0, a first-of-its-kind Turbo engine in the country to offer such robust performance. Truly, the all-new Nissan Magnite is a testimony to Nissan’s global SUV DNA of relentless innovation, advanced technology, and Japanese engineering,” said Biju Balendran, MD & CEO, RNAIPL.

Rakesh Anna Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Anna Motor India, commented: "The all-new Nissan Magnite embodies our philosophy of Nissan-ness, which stands for empowering people through breakthrough products and technologies. The development emphasizes on creating an effortless and highly enjoyable driving experience, while reducing emissions and offering great mileage – a compelling combination that every car owner can appreciate."

The HRAO TURBO engine’s elastic accessory belt is made of a special material allowing it to run without a tensioner, reducing weight and friction, further improving fuel economy and reducing CO2 emissions. The compactly designed cylinder head, which features an integrated exhaust manifold and plastic cover, provides improved engine packaging and reduces the number of ducts for better and faster catalyst warming, resulting in cleaner emissions.

With a maximum power of 72 PS and maximum torque of 92 Nm, the all-new Nissan Magnite will also be available with the B4D naturally aspirated petrol engine. Paired with Nissan’s dual VVT system that delivers maximum response at all revs and ensures optimum acceleration, the B4D is the ideal choice for those looking for a powerful engine that is easier to maintain.