Upcoming Nissan Magnite SUV’s Colour Options Revealed Ahead of its Launch in India

Japanese car-making brand Nissan has tried to change its luck in India with the introduction of the new model Magnite. The sub-compact SUV, based on the Triber's platform, made its debut in India this week. The car, which is likely to be launched after Diwali this year, will be available in eight colours.

The all-new Nissan Magnite SUV will be available in the following colours:

- Flare Garnet Red

- Sandstone Brown

- Blade Silver

- Onyx Black

- Storm White

- Flare Garnet Red with Onyx Black

- Pearl White with Onyx Black

- Vivid Blue with Storm White

It is important to note that out of the total eight shades that are available, five are mono-tone and the remaining three are dual-tone options, as per a report by Carwale.

The Nissan Magnite will only be made available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The turbocharged petrol engine has been paired with a five-speed manual transmission unit. From what is being said till now, the model will have a fuel efficiency of 20 kilometres per litre. In terms of safety features, the car comes equipped with dual airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), hill start assist (HSA), vehicle dynamic control (VDC), traction control, and a speed-sensing auto-door lock.

As far as the features of the soon to be launched car are concerned, it is safe to say that it has incorporated all the latest technologies and sophisticated elements in it. The car houses LED headlamps, LED fog lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, L-shaped LED DRLs, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a fully-digital instrument cluster, Nissan Connect, cruise control, and AC vents for the second row. The all-new Nissan Magnite is also equipped with one of the brand’s top support technology, the Around View Monitor (AVM). This feature basically gives the driver a virtual bird’s eye view from above the vehicle.

Also Watch:

What is not known till now is the exact date of launch of the Nissan Magnite in India. Stay tuned for updates.