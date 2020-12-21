Upcoming Noida International Airport to Operate First Flight by Jan 2024, Says Top Executive

Work on the upcoming Noida International Airport is progressing as scheduled and the first flight is expected to take off by December 2023 or January 2024, a senior government executive said on Sunday. Also, the resettlement and rehabilitation of over three thousand families who are getting displaced due to the mega greenfield project is likely to be completed by May 2021, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) CEO Arun Vir Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on December 18 approved the name, design and the logo of the airport being built in Jewar area along the Yamuna Expressway in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Switzerland-headquartered private firm Zurich Airport International AG will be developing the airport while the NIAL, a nodal agency floated by the UP government, will monitor the project's development.

"The concession agreement for the airport was signed on October 7 and the master plan for the project was to be submitted within the next 60 days. The master plan was submitted on December 4 to the Civil Aviation Ministry for its comments. Once the ministry sends it back, it would be taken up by the NIAL Board for approval after which construction and development work would begin," Singh said. "The project, so far, is coming up as per schedule and the first flight from the airport is expected to take off in 2023. It would be either December 2023 or January 2024," Singh told .

