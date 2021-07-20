Upcoming Ola Electric Scooter in White Colour Teased by CEO on Twitter, Looks Chic

The internet doesn’t seem to be getting enough of the upcoming electric scooter from Ola electric as it has become one of the most talked-about vehicles in the automotive industry right now, let alone be the most talked-about electric vehicle. While there is still no details about the Ola Electric Scooter like its range, or battery size, top-speed and so on, the interest around the scooter keeps reaching new highs. A big part of this is due to the constant updates that are tweeted out by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal who has now tweeted out yet again, showing the upcoming electric scooter finished in white. The CEO asked his followers about what they think of this shade of the scooter.

Recently, Ola announced that its electric scooter received a record-breaking 100,000 reservations within the first 24 hours, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world.

Ola Electric opened the reservation for its electric scooter in the evening of July 15th. The revolutionary Ola Scooter can be reserved for ₹499 via olaelectric.com. The company is seeing unprecedented demand from customers who continue to throng the website to book the scooter in record numbers.

India’s EV revolution is off to an explosive start. 🔥💪🏼 Huge thanks to the 100,000+ revolutionaries who’ve joined us and reserved their scooter. If you haven’t already, #JoinTheRevolution at https://t.co/lzUzbWbFl7 @olaelectric pic.twitter.com/LpGbMJbjxi— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 17, 2021

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola said “I am thrilled by the tremendous response from customers across India for our first electric vehicle. The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences to EVs. This is a huge step forward in our mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility. I thank all the consumers who have booked the Ola Scooter and have joined the EV revolution. This is only the beginning!”

Ola took to Twitter to announce the start of bookings for the Ola Electric Scooter which hints at an imminent launch. The price for the booking is Rs 499 and the company says that this amount is fully refundable. This can be done by visiting the Ola Electric website where the interested user will have to first create and an account and can then go on to reserve the scooter for themselves. As of now, the company has not announced any specifications of the scooter but as their social media post says, this is only the start. Expect more details about the delivery timeline and specifications of the scooter including range and charge time to come soon.

Also Watch:

Recently, Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group CEO of Ola, posted a tweet showing the Ola electric scooter and asked his followers what different colours they would want on the scooter, implying an impending launch. In the tweet, Aggarwal encourages social media users to submit colour possibilities for the Ola scooter, with black already being adopted, as displayed in the preview picture.

The first batch of scooters will be produced at Ola’s new plant in Tamil Nadu, which is presently under development. In another tweet, Bhavish shared an update on the progress of the Ola plant in TN. The firm has previously stated that it will invest Rs 2,400 crore in this production unit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here