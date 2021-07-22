CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#RajKundra#Parliament
Home» News» Auto» Upcoming Ola Electric Scooter to Get Multiple Colour Options, Check Here
2-MIN READ

Upcoming Ola Electric Scooter to Get Multiple Colour Options, Check Here

The price range for the Ola electric scooter is expected between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh without deductions made through state wise EV policies and FAME 2 policy. (Image source: Twitter/Ola Electric)

The price range for the Ola electric scooter is expected between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh without deductions made through state wise EV policies and FAME 2 policy. (Image source: Twitter/Ola Electric)

The Ola Scooters will be available in 10 different colour options and will take around two and a half hours to fully charge from zero if you charge it from a charging station.

Ahead of its launch, Ola has now unveiled the colour options of its upcoming electric scooter. There will be a total of 10 colour options that customers can choose from. So far, the company has garnered massive attention to its product after it announced 1 lakh bookings in a single day. Ola has promised a ‘revolutionary’ product, the bookings for which began at a refundable amount of Rs 499.

Ola will launch the scooter in three variants, depending on the needs of the customers. The first variant will be basic and will have a 2kW motor. The top speed for the basic variant will be 45kmph. The second will be the mid variant and will have a 4kW motor. The middle variant will have a top speed of 70kmph. The last variant with be the top-end variant. With a 7kW motor, the top-end variant will have a top speed of 95kmph.

Ola claims to have a maximum riding range of 240 kilometers; however, this range is only achieved if the speed is maintained at 20 kmph. Practically, Ola Electric Scooters can achieve a range of 130-150 kilometers in real-life conditions.

Ola Electric Scooters will take around two and a half hours to fully charge from zero if you charge it from a charging station. At a hyper charging station, the batteries can charge up to 50% in just 18 minutes. The scooter will take five and a half hours to completely charge, using a regular plug at home. When fully charged, the owner will get a notification on an app.

RELATED NEWS

Also Watch:

The scooter comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display. The screen will display important information about the scooter and GPS navigation. In addition, the scooter comes with a 4G connectivity and will support features like Youtube, Calling, etc. Furthermore, in case of an anomaly, the scooter will diagnose and send a report to the owner as well as the service centre. It also comes with a keyless ignition as well as a ‘find my scooter’ feature.

The price range for the Ola electric scooter is expected between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh without deductions made through state wise EV policies and FAME 2 policy. One can avail as much as Rs 35,000 discount with policies combined. Ola is accepting bookings at Rs 499.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 22, 2021, 13:40 IST