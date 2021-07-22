Upcoming Ola Electric Scooter to Get Multiple Colour Options, Check Here

Ahead of its launch, Ola has now unveiled the colour options of its upcoming electric scooter. There will be a total of 10 colour options that customers can choose from. So far, the company has garnered massive attention to its product after it announced 1 lakh bookings in a single day. Ola has promised a ‘revolutionary’ product, the bookings for which began at a refundable amount of Rs 499.

Ola will launch the scooter in three variants, depending on the needs of the customers. The first variant will be basic and will have a 2kW motor. The top speed for the basic variant will be 45kmph. The second will be the mid variant and will have a 4kW motor. The middle variant will have a top speed of 70kmph. The last variant with be the top-end variant. With a 7kW motor, the top-end variant will have a top speed of 95kmph.

Ola claims to have a maximum riding range of 240 kilometers; however, this range is only achieved if the speed is maintained at 20 kmph. Practically, Ola Electric Scooters can achieve a range of 130-150 kilometers in real-life conditions.

Ola Electric Scooters will take around two and a half hours to fully charge from zero if you charge it from a charging station. At a hyper charging station, the batteries can charge up to 50% in just 18 minutes. The scooter will take five and a half hours to completely charge, using a regular plug at home. When fully charged, the owner will get a notification on an app.

The scooter comes with a 7-inch touchscreen display. The screen will display important information about the scooter and GPS navigation. In addition, the scooter comes with a 4G connectivity and will support features like Youtube, Calling, etc. Furthermore, in case of an anomaly, the scooter will diagnose and send a report to the owner as well as the service centre. It also comes with a keyless ignition as well as a ‘find my scooter’ feature.

The price range for the Ola electric scooter is expected between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh without deductions made through state wise EV policies and FAME 2 policy. One can avail as much as Rs 35,000 discount with policies combined. Ola is accepting bookings at Rs 499.

