Upcoming Ola Electric Scooter Paint Options Spied in India; Bookings Now Open

India’s EV revolution is coming, and Ola is going to take a big part in it. Ola’s new electric scooter has been sighted numerous times while being tested. Now, for the first time, without any camouflage, new shades of the scooter have been spied on. There are 3 colour variations in Ola’s electric scooter -matte black, matte pink, and blue. Each and every one of these colours has its own look that is absolutely dashing. Ola has opened bookings for these scooters at just INR 500, and the amount is fully refundable.

“India has the opportunity and potential to become the world leader in EVs and at Ola, we are proud to lead this charge,” said the chairman and Group CEO of Ola.

According to a Cartoq report, those who pre-ordered their scooters will receive them first. The boot of the scooter could fit two full-size helmets while still leaving room for your knickknacks. It will also have a keyless entry. As a result, you would not have to remove the key. You would just be able to get on the scooter and it would recognise you. There would also be compatibility for a smartphone app that would be linked to the scooter and function as a key.

If you utilize Ola’s Hypercharger, the scooter can offer 75 km of riding range in just 18 minutes. They plan to deploy more than a lakh hyperchargers across 400 cities. On a full charge, the riding range is estimated to be approximately 150 kilometres. A home outlet is estimated to take about 6 hours to completely charge the battery.

The scooter’s peak speed will be over 80 kmph, and it will reach 45 kmph in 3.9 seconds. As a result, when riding in city traffic, the scooter should feel lively. It should be able to overtake automobiles with ease, and Ola claims it is also rather agile. As per rumours, the battery pack will be detachable as well.

It will be outfitted with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. A disc brake in the front and a drum brake in the back will provide braking power. Telescopic units in the front and rear will handle suspension responsibilities. It will be outfitted with a Daytime Running Lamp, two projector headlights, and a taillight. LED units will power everything.

