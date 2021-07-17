CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Upcoming Ola Electric Scooter Receives 1,00,000 Bookings in Just The First Day,

The bookings for the upcoming Ola Electric Scooter has started in India. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/OlaElectric)

The bookings for the upcoming Ola Electric Scooter has started in India. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/OlaElectric)

Ola took to Twitter to announce the start of bookings for the Electric Scooter which hints at an imminent launch. The price for the booking is Rs 499 and this amount is fully refundable.

Ola today announced that its electric scooter received a record breaking 100,000 reservations within the first 24 hours, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world.

Ola Electric opened the reservation for its electric scooter in the evening of July 15th. The revolutionary Ola Scooter can be reserved for ₹499 via olaelectric.com. The company is seeing unprecedented demand from customers who continue to throng the website to book the scooter in record numbers.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola said “I am thrilled by the tremendous response from customers across India for our first electric vehicle. The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences to EVs. This is a huge step forward in our mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility. I thank all the consumers who have booked the Ola Scooter and have joined the EV revolution. This is only the beginning!”

Ola took to Twitter to announce the start of bookings for the Ola Electric Scooter which hints at an imminent launch. The price for the booking is Rs 499 and the company says that this amount is fully refundable. This can be done by visiting the Ola Electric website where the interested user will have to first create and an account and can then go on to reserve the scooter for themselves. As of now, the company has not announced any specifications of the scooter but as their social media post says, this is only the start. Expect more details about the delivery timeline and specifications of the scooter including range and charge time to come soon.

Recently, Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group CEO of Ola, posted a tweet showing the Ola electric scooter and asked his followers what different colours they would want on the scooter, implying an impending launch. In the tweet, Aggarwal encourages social media users to submit colour possibilities for the Ola scooter, with black already being adopted, as displayed in the preview picture.

The first batch of scooters will be produced at Ola’s new plant in Tamil Nadu, which is presently under development. In another tweet, Bhavish shared an update on the progress of the Ola plant in TN. The firm has previously stated that it will invest Rs 2,400 crore in this production unit.

first published:July 17, 2021, 15:30 IST