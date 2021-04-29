Upcoming Renault and Dacia Models to Have Top Speed Limit of 180 Kmph Starting 2022

French car manufacturer Groupe Renault and its wholly owned subsidiary Dacia has announced that it will limit the top speed on all Renault and Dacia cars and SUVs to 180 kmph. The move is an attempt to reduce the chance of vehicle crashes occurring due to high speed.

According to a new report from Spiegel , Renault chief Luca de Meo informed the shareholders of the company that high speed is one of the main reasons for road deaths. Hence, the company wants to limit the maximum speed of all its new vehicles to the 180 kmph (112 mph) mark. The French auto major will introduce the Safety Coach technology, which will not only monitor the road speed limits but path conditions to adjust the vehicle's speed accordingly.

The firm's cars will also feature a few more features to reduce road accidents. It will be equipped with a 'Safety Score' readout in the infotainment screen which will analyse the user's driving through sensors placed around the car and also show up tips to encourage safer driving. And last but not the least, there will be a 'Safe Guardian' mode which will slow the car down via a fail-safe mechanism. It will also automatically trigger when the system detects an abrupt turn, no steering control for an extended amount of time or drowsiness among others.

At this point, it’s not known when Renault and Dacia will begin shipping cars with the new Safety Coach system. However, the first model to roll-out with this new top speed limit will be the Renault Megane-E set to debut in 2022 in the European market. The French automaker’s high-performance Alpine sub-brand has been left out of this, which suggests that sportier versions of Renault’s won't come with the speed limiter.

While it is yet to be seen how much of this initiative gets implemented to Renault’s Indian models, as these safety features can have an impactful presence in the country’s market.

