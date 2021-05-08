Upcoming Renault Grand Duster 7-Seater SUV Spotted Without Camouflage During an Ad Shoot

The forthcoming 7-seat Renault Grand Duster has been sighted during an advertising video shoot. The SUV is extensively larger than the conventional Duster and has what seems to be thinner headlamps, a silver forward skid plate, roof rails, unique alloy wheels and silver ORVMs. The overall appearance is comparable to that of the regular Duster.

The Grand Duster, which has been codenamed Project RJI, was recognised doing test rounds last month and is assumed to be inspired by the second-gen Duster, which is not available in the country. The SUV is expected to hit the dealership stores in Europe by the end of 2021. It is however not confirmed if Renault would unveil it in India.

Going by the pictures, the interior cabin of the car is still beneath wraps and so are the engine specs. The vehicle is also expected to highlight captain seats in the centre row, and the 7-seater vehicle will be offered as standard.

Romanian car manufacturing brand Dacia comes as a subsidiary company that operates under the umbrella of Renault Group and recently, it uncovered the Bigster concept recently. The 7-seater variant of the Duster will possibly be based on the identical concept.

While the testing variants, which were recognised testing, were enveloped in a heavy coat, some important details were prominently visible. But the new picture of the Grand duster reveals that the vehicle could measure around 4.6m similar to the Bigster concept by Dacia.

The French car manufacturer in India is also furnishing a range of concessions and benefits of up to Rs 75,000 on the entire lineup of its models. The discounts will be valid on Renault Kiger, Renault Kwid, Renault Duster and Renault Triber. The discounts and offers come in the form of exchange benefits, cash discounts, corporate discounts, loyalty benefits and a special rate of interests.

Image Source

