Upcoming Renault Kwid Entry-Level Hatchback Facelift Spied Ahead of Launch

Renault will launch the Kwid facelift sometime in the coming few weeks in India and a fresh set of spy shots showing the car without camouflage suggests that the car will look similar to its electric sibling that was launched in China recently.

The cosmetic changes on the new Kwid have sure made it more appealing. It features high-set LED DRLs, a new radiator grille, two-tier headlamps and a sportier lower-grille. While the overall design remains the same, the side profile is now more pronounced with new wheels. At the back, the tail lamps have been tweaked with supplementary reflectors.

While there’s not much clarity on the interior changes, the new Kwid will most likely ship with the Triber’s LED instrument cluster and 8-inch MediaNAV Evolution touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mechanically, the car will remain the same with the 800cc SC petrol engine that produces 54 ps and 72Nm of torque and the 1.0-litre SCe petrol engine that outputs 68ps 91 Nm of torque. However, the engine will now be compliant to the upcoming BS-VI norms.

