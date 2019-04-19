Upcoming Revolt All-electric Motorcycle Gets ARAI-approved Range of 156 Kilometres

Revolt Intellicorp has completed its homologation process and received approvals from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) in record time. The company will be bringing India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle to India in June 2019 and it has now achieved the feat of becoming the first ARAI-certified electric motorcycle. The ARAI certified range is 156 km.Folks at Revolt Intellicorp say that they have conducted several stringent tests internally to ensure the best combination of performance and aesthetics. The product stood true to its promise during the Gradient Ability Test, where the motorcycle went up an incline smoothly at 10.2 degrees. The battery has gone through a foolproof, high-decibel internal testing process including tests performance, cycle life, nail penetration, shock, all-weather and waterproofing tests. Owing to this, the Lithium-ion battery of the new electric bike from the Revolt stable passed in a single attempt.Speaking about the achievement, Rahul Sharma, Founder – Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd., said, “When we started developing the product, we had to put together performance, form factor and aesthetics into a powerful package. We invested a lot of time testing it internally to make sure we have a winner before sending it to the ARAI. The speedy ARAI certification is a huge endorsement to our efforts over the last 2 years.”ARAI, an autonomous body by the automotive industry, is affiliated with the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. The cooperative industrial research association plays a crucial role in ensuring that the Indian roads have safe, less polluting, more efficient and reliable vehicles. ARAI provides services and expertise in the areas of Engineering Services, Certification and Standardization, Research and Development, Technology Development and Knowledge Initiatives.Headquartered in Gurgaon, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. has a manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. An experienced R&D team based in Gurgaon headquarters has been working for close to 2 years with a joint vision of introducing India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle without compromising on the performance or aesthetics.