English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Upcoming Revolt All-electric Motorcycle Gets ARAI-approved Range of 156 Kilometres
India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle has achieved the feat of becoming the first ARAI-certified motorcycle.
Revolt Sketch. (Image: Revolt Intellicorp)
Loading...
Revolt Intellicorp has completed its homologation process and received approvals from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) in record time. The company will be bringing India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle to India in June 2019 and it has now achieved the feat of becoming the first ARAI-certified electric motorcycle. The ARAI certified range is 156 km.
Folks at Revolt Intellicorp say that they have conducted several stringent tests internally to ensure the best combination of performance and aesthetics. The product stood true to its promise during the Gradient Ability Test, where the motorcycle went up an incline smoothly at 10.2 degrees. The battery has gone through a foolproof, high-decibel internal testing process including tests performance, cycle life, nail penetration, shock, all-weather and waterproofing tests. Owing to this, the Lithium-ion battery of the new electric bike from the Revolt stable passed in a single attempt.
Speaking about the achievement, Rahul Sharma, Founder – Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd., said, “When we started developing the product, we had to put together performance, form factor and aesthetics into a powerful package. We invested a lot of time testing it internally to make sure we have a winner before sending it to the ARAI. The speedy ARAI certification is a huge endorsement to our efforts over the last 2 years.”
ARAI, an autonomous body by the automotive industry, is affiliated with the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. The cooperative industrial research association plays a crucial role in ensuring that the Indian roads have safe, less polluting, more efficient and reliable vehicles. ARAI provides services and expertise in the areas of Engineering Services, Certification and Standardization, Research and Development, Technology Development and Knowledge Initiatives.
Headquartered in Gurgaon, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. has a manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. An experienced R&D team based in Gurgaon headquarters has been working for close to 2 years with a joint vision of introducing India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle without compromising on the performance or aesthetics.
Folks at Revolt Intellicorp say that they have conducted several stringent tests internally to ensure the best combination of performance and aesthetics. The product stood true to its promise during the Gradient Ability Test, where the motorcycle went up an incline smoothly at 10.2 degrees. The battery has gone through a foolproof, high-decibel internal testing process including tests performance, cycle life, nail penetration, shock, all-weather and waterproofing tests. Owing to this, the Lithium-ion battery of the new electric bike from the Revolt stable passed in a single attempt.
Speaking about the achievement, Rahul Sharma, Founder – Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd., said, “When we started developing the product, we had to put together performance, form factor and aesthetics into a powerful package. We invested a lot of time testing it internally to make sure we have a winner before sending it to the ARAI. The speedy ARAI certification is a huge endorsement to our efforts over the last 2 years.”
ARAI, an autonomous body by the automotive industry, is affiliated with the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. The cooperative industrial research association plays a crucial role in ensuring that the Indian roads have safe, less polluting, more efficient and reliable vehicles. ARAI provides services and expertise in the areas of Engineering Services, Certification and Standardization, Research and Development, Technology Development and Knowledge Initiatives.
Headquartered in Gurgaon, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. has a manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. An experienced R&D team based in Gurgaon headquarters has been working for close to 2 years with a joint vision of introducing India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle without compromising on the performance or aesthetics.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Focus Back on IPL After WC Team Selection: Karthik
- 7-Year-Old Fan Misses Chance to See Rahul Gandhi, Gets Phone Call from Congress President
- Twitter is Sharing their Memories With Jet Airways After Airline Grounds All its Flights
- Bran Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Finally Reveals Why He Can't Stop Staring into Your Soul
- PUBG, Fortnite Now Banned in Iraq Over Negative Effects on The Health, Culture And Security
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results