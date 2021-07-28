Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spy Images Shows New Colour Options

No matter where you travel in India, you can almost always find a Royal Enfield on the road. The Chennai based 2-wheeler giant is ready to take another step in completely taking over the market as it will provide at least 4 colour schemes with its new Classic 350. According to the some of the recent spied pictures, the upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 will now come with new colour schemes and more. The colours will also depend on the variant of the bike.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be available in both a single-seat and a dual split seating configuration. Customers will also be able to choose between a twin-disc configuration and a rear drum brake option. The single-seat edition of the 2019 Classic 350 will have a very sophisticated and gorgeous green colour scheme (perhaps British Green) with new graphics on the fuel tank, side panels, and both fenders. Tank grips may also be seen on this model, which may be offered as an extra item.

According to the Indian Autos Blog, the single-seat model will come in two more colours options — dark matte grey and desert storm. These versions will come with alloy and wire-spoke wheels. The new Royal Enfield Classic 350's dual seat trim, on the contrary, will be accessible in a glossy dark grey colour option with chrome exhaust and black rims.

When the motorbike is out, it is anticipated to see numerous additional possibilities for this model. In terms of the debut, the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 should have arrived at showrooms by now. However, the COVID-19 scenario may have thrown everything off course.

It is now anticipated that the new motorbike will eventually see the light of day in the coming weeks, although no official announcement has been issued in this respect.

