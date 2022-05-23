Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Scram 450 Spotted Together

Royal Enfield seems to be working on some exciting plans for the Himalayan adventure tourer range as it gears to revamp its entire product portfolio in India. The launch of the new-gen Himalayan 450 ADV has been around the corner for quite some time now and several spy shots of the upcoming bike have already made their way to the internet. But this time around, the possible new-gen Himalayan 450 ADV has been spied testing with its possible scrambler sibling. Both bikes are rumoured to be set for a launch next year and are likely to get a similar setup, like the Himalayan 411 and Scram 411 currently on offer by Royal Enfield.

In the latest spy shots accessed by Rushlane, the new Royal Enfield Scram 450 appears to be carrying the same suspension setup, frame, and engine that we had seen in leaks of the upcoming Himalayan 450. The scrambler variant, however, gets new fuel lanks and conventional front forks instead of the standard Himalayan's upside-down unit. The bike sports 17-inch alloy wheels with dual-purpose tyres. The circular headlamps, flat handlebar, simple instrumental dial, and the heavily contoured single-piece seat give a classic scrambler feel to the design of the upcoming model.

While nothing much is known about the engine units of the new-gen Himalayan 450 and Scram 450, the bikes are likely to come with better output than currently on offer with the 411 CC unit. The outgoing unit of Himalayan ADVs is tuned to churn out an output of 24 bhp of power and 32 Nm of peak torque. The engine is reported to be coming with a ride-by-wire technology allowing riders to choose ride modes and get a boost of performance when needed.

The new-gen Himalayan seen in the spy shot showcases several upgrades that include a larger fuel tank aimed to improve the bike's fuel capacity and range. Other notable upgrades feature wider 2-piece seats, a new digital instrument cluster expected to arrive with connectivity options, and a host of other touring accessories. The bike seems to ride on a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheel with dual-purpose tyres.

While the final word on launch is not out yet, both bikes are expected to launch next year and could be showcased at EICMA 2022 in Milan later this year.

