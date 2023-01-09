Upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor 650-based Scrambler Bike to Be Called Sherpa 650?

There have been reports of Indian motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield introducing a bike called Sherpa since 2019 at least. The latest updates suggest that the company’s plans to expand its 650cc product portfolio in India feature a potential spot for a Sherpa. While Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor 650 is set for launch in the next few days, a report by Bikewale points towards a motorcycle in the pipeline, likely to be called Royal Enfield Sherpa 650.

This anticipated vehicle is most likely a scrambler-style bike– lightweight and designed especially for off-roading. Since the prototype has been spotted testing in both the UK and India, it is understood that the 650cc scrambler has already reached the road trial phase.

Although it will sport a couple of modifications, the Sherpa is largely planned around the Interceptor 650 platform, sharing its chassis and parallel-twin engine. The same engine powers the Continental GT 650 and Super Meteor 650. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper clutch and produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm.

Spy shots of the test bike showed that it had dual shock absorbers at the rear end and an upside-down fork suspension at the front. In order to keep the bike lightweight, it will sport a two-in-one exhaust system. The system will add to the overall aesthetic of the bike as well. Royal Enfield Scrambler bike, primarily to be built for unpaved roads, will also feature wire spoke wheels shod with dual-sport tyres. Its sub-frame will be different from the Interceptor.

The Royal Enfield Sherpa 650 has been planned for a launch in 2024. In the line-up, it will occupy a spot between the Interceptor 650 and the soon-upcoming Super Meteor 650.

It is interesting to note that this is not the first time Royal Enfield will use the Sherpa name for one of its models. According to Financial Express, bike with the same name was a part of the company’s line-up during the 1960s. Back then, the model was available with a 173cc engine. The motorcycle was renamed Crusader in 1970.

