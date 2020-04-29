Upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball Images and Price Leaked, To Replace Thunderbird

There have been a lot of talk going around about the upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycle which is going to replace the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 and now, as per an Instagram post, official photos of that motorcycle has been leaked. The name of the motorcycle is going to Meteor 350 and it seems like the images are screenshots of Royal Enfield’s configurator of the same, as a result, we can see some accessories like the optional wind deflector in one of the images.





Considering that it will be replacing the Thunderbird, expect the Meteor to build on the latter’s biggest recall value – its riding ergonomics. You can expect the Meteor to get a wide seat, raised handlebars and forward-set footpegs for a relaxed riding position.

It will be powered by a new 350cc engine that could make use of an OverHead Camshaft setup instead of the tappet-valve system that the current motor uses. This would mean that the Meteor could see a bump in the power and torque output as compared to what the current-gen 350 makes. And it will have to be BS-Vi emission norm compliant, for which, the Meteor could make use of fuel-injection.

In terms of designing, expect the motorcycle to be properly retro and still have the familiar Royal Enfield-like styling that you could spot a mile away.

One of the few takeaways from the images is the fact that the Meteor 350 comes with a digital instrument cluster and gets rim tapes matching the colour of the fuel tank, something we had seen on the older Thunderbird 350X.

And that’s about all we know about the motorcycle. You should take this information with a pinch of salt as the motorcycle is still in testing phase which means, there could be some omissions, or additions, to the motorcycle that we have in mind. What’s certain is that the Meteor will be using the next-gen parts that Royal Enfield is working on so without a doubt, this is a very important motorcycle for the company.

