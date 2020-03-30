Upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Spotted Undisguised in India, To Replace Thunderbird

After numerous spy shots, it has now been confirmed that Royal Enfield will be ditching the ‘Thunderbird’ badge in favour of Meteor. The motorcycle was recently seen undisguised in its production form with the badging Meteor 350 on the side.

Considering that it will be replacing the Thunderbird, expect the Meteor to build on the latter’s biggest recall value – its riding ergonomics. You can expect the Meteor to get a wide seat, raised handlebars and forward-set footpegs for a relaxed riding position.

It will be powered by a new 350cc engine that could make use of an OverHead Camshaft setup instead of the tappet-valve system that the current motor uses. This would mean that the Meteor could see a bump in the power and torque output as compared to what the current-gen 350 makes. And it will have to be BS-Vi emission norm compliant, for which, the Meteor could make use of fuel-injection.

In terms of designing, expect the motorcycle to be properly retro and still have the familiar Royal Enfield-like styling that you could spot a mile away.

Another expectation is that the Meteor could debut with a digital instrument cluster.

And that’s about all we know about the motorcycle. You should take this information with a pinch of salt as the motorcycle is still in testing phase which means, there could be some omissions, or additions, to the motorcycle that we have in mind. What’s certain is that the Meteor will be using the next-gen parts that Royal Enfield is working on so without a doubt, this is a very important motorcycle for the company.

