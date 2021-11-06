Upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 Spied Testing Ahead of Launch - Details Here

The upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been spotted once again doing test rounds. The latest model will be a scrambler version of the RE Himalayan – which is one of the most reasonably priced adventure tourer motorcycles in India. The Chennai- based two-wheeler manufacturer is yet to reveal launch details, however, the RE Scram 411 is expected to hit dealerships in the later part of 2021.

The new new spy images unveil major elements of the upcoming Scram 411. The latest, as well as previous images, suggest that a majority of the design of Scram 411 has been inspired by the current Himalayan. However, as compared to the Himalayan, a few panels have been shed in its road-biased version which makes it look lean. The exoskeleton of the Himalayan have been replaced with tank shrouds in the Scram. Also, the motorcycle sits on a set of 19-inch front wheels as opposed to 21-inch units in the adventure tourer. However, in both derivatives, the wire-spoked wheels are shod by block pattern, dual-purpose tyres. The luggage rack mounted at the rear is replaced by a single-piece grab rail.

Also Watch:

The Scram 411 also seems to sport a newly designed tail. The relative positioning of its taillamp and rear turn indicators appear to be slightly different from the Himalayan. In addition to this, there is a new headlamp mask, redesigned and repositioned front turn indicators, fork gaiters and revised front and rear mudguards. Also, the motorcycle misses out on a traditional beak-like fender and a large windscreen as seen in the current Himalayan.

Image Source

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.