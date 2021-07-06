Simple Energy, the Bangalore-based EV startup has trademarked the name Simple One for its flagship e-scooter. Previously codenamed Mark2, Simple One will be the debut offering from the company. The name Simple One is also the first name trademarked by the company.

Speaking on this announcement, Mr.Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said, “We are elated to announce the name of the first electric vehicle by Simple Energy. Although it was known as Mark2, the name Simple One will give the right essence from the brand and product perspective. The team is now gearing up for the launch.”

As announced by the company, Simple Energy will be launching its first electric vehicle on August 15th this year in Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad followed by other cities in months to come. The e-scooter Simple One will likely be priced around Rs.1,10,000 to Rs.1,20,000. This electric vehicle has a claimed range of 240km, one of the highest in the Indian EV space, thus making it the best selling point for the brand.

