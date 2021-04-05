Upcoming Simple Mark 2 Electric Scooter Revealed Testing Wearing Camouflage, Designed on Solidworks

Simple Energy, the home-grown EV company has released the testing images of the flagship e-scooter Simple Mark 2. Seen testing on the tracks, this Bangalore-based company has finalized its first phase of the factory in Whitefield. The factory will have a production capacity of 50,000 units to start with. The company designed Simple Mark 2, and developed a digital mock-up of the electric two-wheeler using SOLIDWORKS and CATIA applications by Dassault Systemes. The company aims to start production from June 2021 and deliveries starting September 2021.

Speaking on the vehicle testing, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said: “We believe the product should be the key for people to transit from a normal scooter to EV than building large factories that is something which will follow. Customers need a product that is revolutionary in all sense and at the same time value for money which is our priority.”

“Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud and brand applications like SOLIDWORKS and CATIA enabled us to work remotely and collaboratively developing a digital mock-up of the complete vehicle with real-time simulation and real-time engagement with the suppliers and manufacturing teams. Furthermore, the community helps us connect with innovative global companies in EV technology to understand, adopt and customise the best practices of EV development.”

The company has been innovating the power-train and the software that makes the scooter smart enough than any other electric scooter in the market. The e-scooter will have the largest boot space that the Indian EV industry has ever seen as the e-scooter is built in India from the scratch.

As per the product specs revealed, the Mark 2 will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode, top speed of 100kmph, and 0-50 kilometers per hour acceleration in 3.6 seconds. Other key features a mid-drive motor along with a removable battery and futuristic design. It also comes with smart features like a touch screen, on-board navigation, Bluetooth, etc.