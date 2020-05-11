Upcoming Skoda Enyaq iV Electric SUV Specs Revealed Ahead of Launch, to Return 500Km Range on Single Charge

Skoda has revealed the details of its Enyaq iV. At 4,648 millimetres long and 1,877 wide, the electric Enyaq iV SUV will be slightly smaller than the standard Skoda Kodiaq.

The car will be built on the MEB platform that houses the traction battery in the vehicle's floor. Customers can buy their Skoda Enyaq iV in various design versions: either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, with three different battery capacities and five performance versions. The basic model will be the Skoda Enyaq iV 50 with a battery capacity of 55 kWh, which will have a 109 kW electric motor mounted on the rear axle and will deliver a range of up to 340 kilometres per charge. Next up will be the Skoda Enyaq iV 60 with a 132 kW electric motor and a 62 kWh battery. This version will have a range of 390 kilometres.

Up to 500 kilometres, will be offered by the Skoda Enyaq iV 80 with an 82 kWh battery capacity and a 150 kW electric motor. The two four-wheel-drive versions will also have the highest-capacity battery and a second electric motor at the front in addition to the one on the rear axle. The Skoda Enyaq iV 80X will offer 195 kW of power, while the downright sporty RS will deliver 225 kW. The most dynamic version will accelerate from standstill to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and have a top speed of 180 km/h. Both four-wheel-drive versions will have a maximum range of 460 kilometres.

Charging capacity will be up to 125 kW, which will make it possible to charge the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just forty minutes.

Also Watch: