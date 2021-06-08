Upcoming Skoda Kushaq SUV Launch Expected in June, Deliveries to Commence in July

Skoda Auto India on Monday announced the rolling out of sport utility vehicle (SUV) Kushaq at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd’s plant in Pune. According to the company, customer deliveries are planned to begin in July. The Kushaq is based on the MQB-A0-IN, a variant of the modular MQB -A0 platform, specially adapted by Skoda for the Indian and global markets.

“The production roll out of the first car under the India 2.0 project marks a historic milestone for Skoda Auto and the Volkswagen Group in India. It stands testament to a great collaboration between our teams across the globe and here in India," Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said. According to Boparai, the localisation level is up to 95 per cent.

Also Watch:

RELATED NEWS Skoda Kushaq to Get Two Petrol Engine Options, Global Unveil to Take Place in March

“With the start of production of the all new Kushaq, we are looking at a new chapter to mark the success story of Skoda Auto in India," Zac Hollis, Brand Director - Skoda Auto India said.

The name of the mid-size SUV is derived from Sanskrit, an Indian language that is thousands of years old. In the ‘language of the gods’ still used today, the word ‘Kushak’ means a king or an emperor, the statement added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here