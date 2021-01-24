Upcoming Skoda Kushaq SUV Teased, India Launch Expected in March

Skoda’s most awaited vehicle, Kushaq is likely to hit the market in March this year. The car will be the first one to be built upon Volkswagen Group’s MQB A0 IN platform. The concept of the soon-to-be-launched vehicle was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. Now, the brand on its official India website has released a teaser of the vehicle. One can see the silhouette of the SUV and ‘Summer 2021’ written under it.

According to a report in GaadiWaadi, the German automaker will be offering two types of engines with the car. The first one is going to be a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine. It will have a capacity to produce 110 PS/175 Nm and will most likely be teamed up with a 6-speed manual transmission. This will most likely be made available in the lower trims of the car.

The second engine,e which will be housed in higher-end variants of the four-wheeler, will be a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol unit. Since the engine is bigger, it will be able to produce 150 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. From what is known, this engine will come with a 7-speed DSG auto.

In terms of features on the interior front, the car will be equipped with a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control and connected-car tech, among many other features. It is quite obvious that the German car-making company is in no mood to leave any stone unturned when it comes to the safety aspect of the upcoming car.

There are chances that the all-new Kushaq will come with multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, Hill-start Assist Control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and many other things.