Upcoming Skoda Slavia Mid-Sedan Unveiled in India; Here's Everything You Need to Know

Skoda has unveiled the Slavia mid-size sedan ahead of its launch in India. The car will succeed the Rapid and will be the second product based on the MQB A0 IN platform after the Kushaq. On the outside, the new Skoda Slavia gets the signature butterfly grille with black vertical slats and chrome surround up-front, flanked by LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs on either side. The lower end gets a honeycomb design for the air dam as well as a set of fog lights.

On the sides, the model gets a set of new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, contrast-coloured ORVMs, a Slavia badging on the front fender, and blacked-out B-pillars. At the rear, the mid-size sedan will receive wrap-around LED tail lights, Skoda lettering on the boot, a shark-fin antenna, and a boot-mounted number plate recess.

On the inside, the Slavia gets an electric sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, an eight-inch fully digital instrument console, a two-spoke steering wheel, dual-tone black and beige upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, front arm-rest, circular AC vents on either side, USB Type-C charging ports, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, wireless charging, auto-dimming IRVM, smartphone pockets, and a ticket holder. The model packs safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a rear view camera, seat-belt reminder system, a speed alert system, TPMS, traction control, disc brake wiping, hill hold control, VSM, multi-collision braking, and isofix mounts.

Under the hood, the upcoming Skoda Slavia will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 113bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is offered as standard, while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit are available as options with the 1.0 and 1.5 TSI variants, respectively

