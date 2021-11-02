Upcoming Skoda Slavia Sedan Design Sketches Revealed Ahead of Debut

ŠKODA AUTO has released two official design sketches that offer a glimpse of the much-awaited SLAVIA, before the official presentation in November 2021. The second new model from the INDIA 2.0 project follows the KUSHAQ SUV introduced in early 2021 and is a premium midsize sedan for the A0 segment. The Slavia is, likewise, produced locally in Pune and based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Transverse Toolkit, which has been specifically adapted by ŠKODA AUTO for the Indian market.

The first of the two design sketches features the SLAVIA’s front and silhouette. The model’s name evokes the early days of the company and the first bicycles sold in Mladá Boleslav from 1896 by founding fathers Václav Laurin and Václav Klement and means glory in Czech language. The image shows the car’s low front section, including a wide, hexagonal ŠKODA grille, extending all the way to slender, sharply defined headlights that feature an L-shaped daytime running light strip. Also visible are the coupé-style silhouette and long wheelbase, as well as a distinctive badge with the ŠKODA wordmark on the front wings.

The second sketch focuses on the rear of the new ŠKODA SLAVIA. The sedan’s roofline slopes gently towards the rear, where it merges elegantly and smoothly into the boot lid. Adding further touches to the model’s distinctive looks are the ŠKODA wordmark in block letters and a rear apron with a chrome strip. In addition, reflectors on either side emphasise the vehicle’s width. Featuring the signature C-shaped ŠKODA lights design, the taillights are divided into two parts and extend into the boot lid.

In terms of engineering, the ŠKODA SLAVIA is based on the locally developed and produced MQB A0-IN platform, already designed to meet India’s new, stricter safety and emissions specifications. Like the successful ŠKODA KUSHAQ introduced recently, the new premium midsize sedan was mostly developed at the ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Technology Centre in Pune.

