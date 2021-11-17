Upcoming Suzuki Alto Details Leaked Online, to be Introduced in Japan Soon

Maruti Suzuki is readying the new-gen Alto for the Indian market. And while we wait for the same, its parent company Suzuki is all set to roll out the new-gen update for the Japanese market. Ahead of the debut, images of the car have made it to the internet hinting at radical changes in terms of design.

Ono the outside, the Japanese-spec Alto looks radically different than the model which sold in India. It gets a much boxier design and a tall boy stance, similar to the last-gen WagonR that we saw.

The leaked brochure images also suggests that the Japanese-spec model will get a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit flanked with vertical standing AC vents. Other inclusions come in the form of a semi-digital instrument console, a manual AC as well as steering-mounted audio controls on the wheel.

Also Watch:

We are still dark on details as to what the car will carry under the hood. But the car is most likely to t come with a 796cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 47 bhp of maximum power and 69 Nm of peak torque. For the transmission option, the company could include a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The company also might re-introduce the 1.0-litre K10 engine on Alto that churns out 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque, but none of the details have been officially confirmed yet.

