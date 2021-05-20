Upcoming Suzuki Jimny Long-Wheelbase Version With 3 Doors Leaked Online Wearing Camouflage

After coronavirus broke out in March last year, all industries across globe have been hit severely. Whether it be education, textile, automobile or any other sector, each of them were only beginning to recover when the second wave of COVID-19 hit. This has majorly impacted India as compared to other countries. Suzuki’s soon-to-be launched offering Jimmy, which was showcased at Auto Expo 2020, has been leaked online ahead of launch. If all goes well and there are no delays in the production due to the pandemic, then one can expect the car to hit the Indian market by next year.

According to a report published in Cartoq , the brand is currently testing the long-wheelbase version of the Jimny. If all goes well, then in all likelihood the vehicle will be launched next year. The spy shots hint towards a possibility of a five door version of the car. The four wheeler will also hit the Indian market by July 2022. Currently, there exists a three door version of the vehicle that measures 2,250 mm, while the five door variant of the car is going to be 2,550 mm. Apart from that, the upcoming version of the car will be around 100 kilograms heavier than the already existing three-door Jimny.

The existing version Jimny in Japan is equipped with a 660 cc three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 64 hp of max power and 94 Nm of peak torque. The buyer also has an option of going for a more powerful engine which is the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine capable of generating 101 hp of max power and 130 Nm of peak torque.

If the rumour mill is to be believed, the all new variant of Jimny might be home to a powerful 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine. This beasty engine will give the car the ability to generate 127 hp of max power and 235 Nm of peak torque.

