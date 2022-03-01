Upcoming Tata Altroz Automatic Teased Ahead of Launch in India: Watch Video

Tata Motors has released a teaser for the upcoming Altroz automatic. The upcoming Altroz dual-clutch automatic is expected to be paired with the 1.2-litre, turbo-petrol engine which produces 109bhp and 140Nm of torque. However, it could possibly come with the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which makes 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. Once it arrives, it will compete against the likes of the Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and Hyundai i20, all of which come with their own AT options.

Tata Motors had recently celebrated the second anniversary of the Altroz premium hatchback by extending the Dark edition to its XT and XZ+ (diesel) trims. Since its launch in July 2021, the Altroz Dark edition has received an overwhelming response and there have been consumer requests to extend to additional trims. Tata Motors has opened bookings for the Altroz Dark edition XT and has priced it from Rs 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Tata Altroz comes in six variants and is available with 1.2-litre Revotron petrol, 1.2-litre i-Turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

Furthermore, Tata Motors had announced the rollout of its 1,00,000th unit of the Altroz from its manufacturing facility in Pune, not too long ago.

As per the company, despite all the challenges and restrictions due to Covid-19, India’s only hatchback with a 5-star Global NCAP Safety rating has crossed this milestone within 20 months of its launch.

