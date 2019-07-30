Upcoming Tata Altroz Interiors Spied in New Leaked Promotional Video
The interiors as seen in the video is similar to the Altroz shown at the Geneva motor show with a few additions such as ambient lighting
Tata Altroz Interiors. (Image source: Facebook/AutoTech India)
A promotional clip for the upcoming Tata Altroz that was leaked on the internet, ahead of its launch has revealed plenty about its interiors. The video which seems to be intended to invite bookings suggests that the car is close to launching and will arrive in the coming months.
The interiors as seen in the video is similar to the one shown at the Geneva motor show. A few additions to the same comes in the form of ambient lighting that can be seen around the centre console and the shot of the centre touchscreen. To our amusement, the video ends with a Google Assistant logo which could hint at app-based and Google-powered voice-activated functions in the car.
In addition to this, there are buttons for cruise control on the steering wheel, aside from controls for the audio system. Other features include an instrument cluster that houses an analogue speedometer and digital tachometer. The car is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel. Tata is also expected to make available a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine to achieve a more competitive entry price point,
The model will be a direct rival to other premium hatchbacks in India like the Hyundai i20, the Honda Jazz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the recently launched Toyota Glanza.
