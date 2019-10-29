Upcoming Tata Altroz Premium Hatchback to be Launched in Early 2019

In order to uplift the Diwali spirit, Tata Motors has some good news in store for car lovers. In the latest development with the much-awaited Tata Altroz, the carmaker has decided to introduce the premier car in December 2019.

According to a report, Tata Motors will unveil the production version of the upcoming premium hatchback 45X in the first week of December, which will be followed by a January launch. The company had undertaken a similar approach when they introduced Harrier to the market.

Tata Altoz was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. The upcoming hatchback, based on 45X, is expected to compete against Maruti Suzuki's Baleno.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Tata Altoz will provide three engine options to buyers. The car will be available in two petrol engines and one diesel engine. All three will have BS-6 engines. The first option will provide a three-cylinder petrol unit with a capacity of 1.2-litre just like Tiago. The second petrol engine will have a turbo-petrol unit with a capacity of 1.2 litres. The third one will come with 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both, the second and third engines are similar to the one used in Nexon.

Tata Motors have taken inspiration from previous models Nexon and Harrie for designing Altroz's interior. The hat back is expected to come with a flat-bottom driving wheel. Both, the consoles - digital instrument and centre- are similar to Harrier.

Altroz will be coupled with feature like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control, rear parking camera, ABS with EBD, the report stated.

The car manufacturers are currently undergoing rigorous test drives before the launch. Tata Altroz has been spotted a couple of times in the Himalayas.

