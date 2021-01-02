Upcoming Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Officially Teased Featuring New Blue Paint With Black Roof

Tata Motors is all set to launch a turbo petrol version of its premium hatchback Altroz this month. Launched earlier this year, the Altroz has emerged as a popular choice in the segment. Now, the homegrown automaker released a teaser video of the upcoming turbocharged version of the Altroz.Tata Motors has decided to launch turbo petrol-powered Altroz hatchback in 2021, to further boost their sales and expand their footprint in the Indian market. The company released a teaser video of the new Altroz on YouTube and captioned it as “Turbocharged your way in 2021. Coming Soon”.Watch it here:

The Altroz has emerged as the third best-selling model in its segment, trailing behind Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It is currently the top-selling product in Tata Motors’ portfolio. It now rivals such as Toyota Glanza, Ford Freestyle, Volkswagen Polo and the Honda Jazz.The 1.2 litre three-cylinder Revotron turbocharged petrol motor which is already available with Tata Nexon. Altroz produces 118 bhp of power and 170 Nm torque.The Altroz is currently powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 86 PS and 113 Nm while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel delivers 90 PS and 200 Nm. Both engines are mated with a five-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic option.The new version of the Altroz will largely be the same as the current iteration. There could be few tweaks like ‘Turbo’ badge and a new blue colour option with a black roof to be made available for the turbo variant. The interior may have a new theme for the cabin.Tata Motors is expected to launch the Altroz turbo at a competitive price to make it attractive for buyers. Its top-spec petrol DCT variant could be launched at an introductory price of under Rs 10 lakh to undercut rival Hyundai’s i20 turbo version which is priced between Rs 12.37 lakh and Rs 13.12 (ex-showroom). Currently, the Altroz is priced between Rs. 5.44 lakh and Rs. 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom).Tata Altroz already enjoys being one of the safest cars in India by Global NCAP and with an addition of turbo engine and DCT transmission, it is sure to put up a good fight in the market.