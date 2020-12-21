Upcoming Tata Gravitas 7-Seater Harrier-Based SUV Spotted Testing Without Any Disguise

The upcoming Tata Gravitas, a seven-seater from homegrown automaker is one of the most awaited launches in the Indian market. The SUV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and the three-row variant of the five-seater Harrier has been under development for a while now. The earlier spy photos of the Gravitas were heavily camouflaged, however, a new photo of Tata’s upcoming SUV for the first time has surfaced online without any disguise.

Even though the Tata Gravitas SUV may be a bigger version of the Tata Harrier, the former is not just with an additional row of seats. According to a carandbike report, the leaked image show a clear picture of the SUV from the rear, which majorly is identical to the Harrier SUV. Other than minor updates, the seven-seater Gravitas SUV gets new LED taillamps, squared wheel arches, a roof-mounted spoiler, roof rails, big rear windscreen, bumper and a large tailgate with ‘Gravitas’ lettering among others.

The front profile images of the SUV aren’t available yet but considering the previous spy shots, there might be some styling tweaks as well. It may sport a cascading grille with a honeycomb mesh, projector headlamps and more.

However, the new SUV will come with a signature style oak brown dual-tone dashboard. This will be supported with a 7-inch instrument panel, an 8.8-inch floating infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and voice recognition, and a three-spoke steering wheel. It also features premium Benecke-Kaliko oak brown leather seat upholstery, JBL speakers and more.

With a BS6-compliant Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine, the new SUV will be similar to five-seater Harrier SUV in terms of the power. The engine is tuned to make 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures and it is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The Gravitas SUV will also be offered with an optional 6-speed automatic torque converter. The company is likely to launch the Gravitas sometime in early 2021.