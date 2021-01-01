Upcoming Tata Gravitas SUV to be Unveiled on January 26 in India on Republic Day 2021

Tata Motors is going to unveil its production-spec Gravitas on Republic Day (January 26). The upcoming car was showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year. In fact, the company had plans to launch the vehicle in 2020 itself. However, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic the car’s launch had to be pushed. This is not the first time that a car manufacturer has used the occasion of a national holiday for unveiling their product. In fact the strategy was used by Mahindra and Mahindra in this very year. The company unveiled the second generation Thar on Independence Day (August 15) and launched the vehicle by October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) According to a report in the Motoroid (https://www.motoroids.com/news/republic-day-2021-will-see-the-unveiling-of-the-production-spec-tata-gravitas/), there are chances that the Tata Gravitas car will be introduced in 6-seater and 7-seater configurations. In terms of look it is much like its predecessor Harrier. Even though the vehicle looks like the Harrier it is 63mm longer and 80mm taller than it. The TATA Gravitas is powered by BS6-compliant Kryotec 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine. This unit has the ability to produce 170PS of maximum power and 350Nm of peak twisting force. The car will be equipped with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic for its transmission duties. The company is expected to also launch a petrol variant of the car, but as of now, there is no update regarding that aspect.

As far as the features are concerned that will make the vehicle different from other vehicles from Tata are 17-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, 9-speaker sound system, and a 6-way powered driver seat. Tata Motors as a brand has a decent hold on the Indian Market. The vehicles by the Indian carmaker are known for its top-notch safety features. Most cars from the Tata stable have achieved 4- or 5-star safety ratings. Its existing vehicles like the Nexon, Harrier and the Altroz are quite popular.