Upcoming Tata Harrier All-Black Edition Spied Ahead of Launch

Soon after MG Hector stole the spotlight in the premium SUV segment in India, Tata sprang into action and launched the Harrier with a new dual-tone paint scheme. But with Hector continuing to eat into the latter’s sales, Tata has geared up to introduce yet another version of the Harrier with new cosmetic tweaks.

The new car dubbed to be the All-Black edition will woo everyone who loves all-things-black in their garage. The paint-scheme was missing from the model’s lineup when it was introduced in the Indian market. While this was not much of a deal-breaker, it definitely made it to the list of cons of the car.

The All-Black edition Harrier sports gloss black paint with matte finishes for the front and rear bumper. We expect the car to arrive in the coming few days being spotted in what looks like a manufacturing plant. The black theme is carried forward on the inside replacing the faux wood finish on the dash with a textured grey insert.

Tata Harrier All-Black edition. (Image source: Autocar India)

Reports suggest that the Harrier will be mechanically retained, which means, you can expect the same Kryotec 2.0 diesel engine that produces 140 PS of power and churns out 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The car gets 3 engine drive modes – Eco, City and Sport that are married to ESP terrain response modes – Normal, Rough and Wet for taking on difficult terrains.

Tata Harrier All-Black edition. (Image source: Autocar India)

In terms of safety, the Harrier will ship with the same palette consisting of 6 airbags and advanced electronic stability program (ESP) with added functionalities such as – ABS with EBD, Electronic Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Hydraulic Brake Assist and Many more.

The SUV is engineered on the new generation ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture, which is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8 architecture and developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover.