karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total89/105
BJP30
INC37
JDS17
OTH5
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC1
JDS1
OTH
City Council
total22/29
BJP7
INC9
JDS5
OTH1
Town Council
total45/53
BJP15
INC18
JDS9
OTH3
Town Panchayat
total19/20
BJP7
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards34/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS1
OTH6
Mysore
Wards46/65
BJP18
INC10
JDS13
OTH5
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Upcoming Tata Harrier Latest Spy Images Reveal Complete Interiors, Resembles Nexon Compact SUV
While Tata Harrier borrows its platform from Land Rover Freelander, it borrows the cabin design from Nexon.
Tata Harrier side profile teased. (Image: Tata Motors)
Tata Motors is ready with an onslaught of some highly anticipated cars in the next couple of years. One car that has generated a lot of interest, especially after the Auto Expo 2018 debut in the concept form is the Land Rover based Tata Harrier premium SUV, that was earlier codenamed as the H5X. There are no official images from Tata as of now, but the Indian car manufacturer has earlier teased the Harrier SUV on Twitter, revealing the bumper design, and silhouette of the car.
And now, there are some spy images of the Harrier’s interior that reveal the cabin in totality. The spy shots of Harrier reveal many new details of the flagship SUV’s cabin, like a dual-tone grey-brown theme. The small diameter steering is similar to Tata Nexon, while the instrument panel gets conventional round dials.
Tata Harrier Cabin. (Image: Source)
The centre console gets a floating dashtop touchscreen infotainment unit akin to Nexon, but looks a bit bigger in size than the smaller sibling. Then there’ the rotary drive selector on the centre tunnel next to the six-speed manual transmission.
More images reveal the premium upholstery with diamond stitch pattern, but it’s not leather. The key fob is also similar to that of the Nexon, with the door lock/unlock, trunk unlock, and headlight buttons. The Tata Harrier will be a 5-seater version, which is slated for an early 2019 launch while the 7-seater unnamed version will follow later.
The Tata H5X SUV is the first Tata product to be designed with the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and shares its platform with the Tata Group owned Land Rover Freelander. The Tata Harrier will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine and is expected to be priced upwards of Rs 17 Lakhs upon its launch.
