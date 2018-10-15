English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV Image Leaked, Bookings Open at Rs 30,000
The Harrier SUV will be the company’s first product to be built on the OMEGARC (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture) platform.
Tata Harrier rear profile teased. (Image: Tata Motors)
Loading...
The upcoming Tata Harrier is one of the most anticipated launches in India and an image revealing the SUV from rear 3-quarter has been leaked online. The image appears to have been clicked while the Harrier SUV was undergoing a crash test.
The SUV has flared wheel arches that house 5-spoke alloy wheels. It has a high shoulder line and blacked-out B pillars, while the C-pillar houses a triangular quarter glass. At the rear, the Harrier has a raked windshield, a spoiler and slim wraparound tail lamps. The dual-tone rear bumper appears to have a silver insert.
The image also reveals flared wheel arches and 5-spoke alloy wheels. The Harrier SUV gets a high shoulder line stance with blacked-out B-pillars. At the rear, The SUV gets a raked rear windshield, spoiler and wraparound tail lamps.
(Image: Source)
Tata's upcoming SUV will be getting a torque converter transmission unit from Hyundai for its diesel-automatic variant. Furthermore, the Harrier SUV will get the newly derived Kryotec 2.0L engine, which is Tata Motor’s name for the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. Power output is expected to be around 140hp.
Tata has now started to accept bookings for the Harrier SUV. Potential buyers can go ahead and book the Tata Harrier on the official Tata website for the SUV for an amount of Rs 30,000. The upcoming SUV will also have a dedicated space within the Tata showrooms. This dedicated space will have an off-road theme to attract buyers.
The Harrier SUV will be the company’s first product to be built on the OMEGARC (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture) platform. Codenamed H5X, the SUV will be based on the advanced monocoque OMEGARC architecture, developed jointly with Jaguar Land Rover.
Once the Tata Harrier is launched in January 2019, the SUV will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur, the upcoming Nissan Kicks which is to be unveiled on October 18.
The SUV has flared wheel arches that house 5-spoke alloy wheels. It has a high shoulder line and blacked-out B pillars, while the C-pillar houses a triangular quarter glass. At the rear, the Harrier has a raked windshield, a spoiler and slim wraparound tail lamps. The dual-tone rear bumper appears to have a silver insert.
The image also reveals flared wheel arches and 5-spoke alloy wheels. The Harrier SUV gets a high shoulder line stance with blacked-out B-pillars. At the rear, The SUV gets a raked rear windshield, spoiler and wraparound tail lamps.
(Image: Source)
Tata's upcoming SUV will be getting a torque converter transmission unit from Hyundai for its diesel-automatic variant. Furthermore, the Harrier SUV will get the newly derived Kryotec 2.0L engine, which is Tata Motor’s name for the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. Power output is expected to be around 140hp.
Tata has now started to accept bookings for the Harrier SUV. Potential buyers can go ahead and book the Tata Harrier on the official Tata website for the SUV for an amount of Rs 30,000. The upcoming SUV will also have a dedicated space within the Tata showrooms. This dedicated space will have an off-road theme to attract buyers.
The Harrier SUV will be the company’s first product to be built on the OMEGARC (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture) platform. Codenamed H5X, the SUV will be based on the advanced monocoque OMEGARC architecture, developed jointly with Jaguar Land Rover.
Once the Tata Harrier is launched in January 2019, the SUV will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur, the upcoming Nissan Kicks which is to be unveiled on October 18.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 & Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 & Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Royal Baby' News is Making Indians Search For 'When is Spring?'
- Sindhu, Saina to Lead Indian Challenge in Denmark Open Badminton
- Shweta Bachchan on Her Debut Novel Paradise Towers and the Inspiration Behind It
- Customized Maruti Suzuki Baleno With Premium Red Cabin is Hard to Recognize
- Bryan Adams Witnessed Something Unusual During His Performance in Gurgaon. Can You Spot it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...