English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV Image Leaked, Bookings Open at Rs 30,000

The Harrier SUV will be the company’s first product to be built on the OMEGARC (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture) platform.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2018, 5:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV Image Leaked, Bookings Open at Rs 30,000
Tata Harrier rear profile teased. (Image: Tata Motors)
Loading...
The upcoming Tata Harrier is one of the most anticipated launches in India and an image revealing the SUV from rear 3-quarter has been leaked online. The image appears to have been clicked while the Harrier SUV was undergoing a crash test.

The SUV has flared wheel arches that house 5-spoke alloy wheels. It has a high shoulder line and blacked-out B pillars, while the C-pillar houses a triangular quarter glass. At the rear, the Harrier has a raked windshield, a spoiler and slim wraparound tail lamps. The dual-tone rear bumper appears to have a silver insert.

The image also reveals flared wheel arches and 5-spoke alloy wheels. The Harrier SUV gets a high shoulder line stance with blacked-out B-pillars. At the rear, The SUV gets a raked rear windshield, spoiler and wraparound tail lamps.

(Image: Source) (Image: Source)

Tata's upcoming SUV will be getting a torque converter transmission unit from Hyundai for its diesel-automatic variant. Furthermore, the Harrier SUV will get the newly derived Kryotec 2.0L engine, which is Tata Motor’s name for the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. Power output is expected to be around 140hp.

Tata has now started to accept bookings for the Harrier SUV. Potential buyers can go ahead and book the Tata Harrier on the official Tata website for the SUV for an amount of Rs 30,000. The upcoming SUV will also have a dedicated space within the Tata showrooms. This dedicated space will have an off-road theme to attract buyers.

The Harrier SUV will be the company’s first product to be built on the OMEGARC (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture) platform. Codenamed H5X, the SUV will be based on the advanced monocoque OMEGARC architecture, developed jointly with Jaguar Land Rover.

Once the Tata Harrier is launched in January 2019, the SUV will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur, the upcoming Nissan Kicks which is to be unveiled on October 18.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...