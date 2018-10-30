Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV Rolled Out from Pune Plant, Developed in Collaboration with JLR

Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV. (Image: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has finally unveiled the much-awaited Harrier SUV in India. The images show the similarities it bears with the Harrier concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. Tata Motors marked the occasion with the official announcement of the 1st Harrier SUV roll-out from its all-new manufacturing line. With this, Tata Motors is now gearing up for the launch of its much awaited SUV in early 2019. Tata Motors says the Harrier SUV needed a completely new approach to product development and manufacturing processes. The completely new assembly line has been built in a record time of 6 months with the manufacturing practices adopted from Jaguar Land Rover. It boasts of 90% automation levels with over 100+ KUKA and ABB robots.According to Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors -“We have been receiving a tremendous response from the customers ever since we opened bookings of the Harrier, a fortnight ago. With the all-new assembly line ready and the roll-out of the 1st Harrier, we are now gearing up to start deliveries in early 2019. The Harrier, with its stunning design will definitely appeal to customers, especially those who have eagerly waited for the product since its showcase as the H5X concept at the Auto Expo 2018. We are confident that the Harrier will set new benchmarks in the SUV segment, in 2019.”The Tata Harrier SUV is the first vehicle to sport the IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy. The Harrier SUV is likely to get the newly derived Kryotec 2.0L engine, which is Tata Motor’s name for the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. Power output is expected to be around 140hp.The 5 seater monocoque SUV is engineered on the new generation ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture, which is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8 architecture and developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. Once the Tata Harrier SUV is launched in January 2019, the SUV will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur and the Nissan Kicks.