Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV Undergoes Handling Tests at NATRAX - See Video

Tata has been gearing up to further strengthen its SUV portfolio with upcoming Harrier SUV. The Tata Harrier SUV has been one of the most eagerly anticipated launches from the homegrown company. Recently, images revealing the rear three-quarter angle and the diesel automatic had been leaked online. To keep the buzz alive, Tata Motors has been slowly but surely been revealing information about the Tata Harrier SUV from time to time. One of these being a test recently conducted by Tata Motors was the water wading test for the Harrier SUV.Similarly, Tata Motors has also released a video of its upcoming Harrier SUV undergoing advanced double lane change and fish hook handling tests at the NATRAX test track. The NATRAX test track is located near Indore and is Asia's largest testing facility which specialises in putting vehicle dynamics to the test. In the video, the Harrier SUV passes the fish hook and double lane change test.The Harrier SUV will be the company’s first product to be built on the OMEGARC (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture) platform. Codenamed H5X, the SUV will be based on the advanced monocoque OMEGARC architecture, developed jointly with Jaguar Land Rover.Furthermore, the Harrier SUV will get the newly derived Kryotec 2.0L engine, which is Tata Motor’s name for the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. Power output is expected to be around 140hp. Once the Tata Harrier SUV is launched in January 2019, the SUV will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur, the upcoming Nissan Kicks.