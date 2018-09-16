English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV’s OMEGARC Platform Officially Explained – Watch Video
Tata Motors has shared a detailed video of the OMEGARC platform on which the Harrier will be built.
Tata Harrier platform. (Image: Tata Motors)
Tata Motors has started to build anticipation for the upcoming Harrier premium SUV ahead of its launch in 2019. Showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi, the Orange colored concept will be almost identical to the production model as told to us by Chief Designer of Tata Motors, Pratap Bose. Tata earlier teased the silhouette of the Harrier and now they have shared a detailed video of the OMEGARC platform on which the Harrier will be built.
The Harrier SUV will be the company’s first product to be built on the OMEGARC (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture) platform. Codenamed H5X, the SUV will be based on the advanced monocoque OMEGARC architecture, developed jointly with Jaguar Land Rover.
The video confirms that the new OMEGA architecture is derived from the JLR versatile D8 architecture on which over one million vehicles are already built. The architecture has been designed to offer optimal torsional and bending stiffness to offer superior driving dynamics in both urban as well as rough road conditions.
The video also explains that the NVH (noise, vibrations, harshness) levels will be in check. As for safety, the crumple zone is made of high strength steel to make the SUV strong and rigid. Earlier revealed spy shots showed the cabin in totality with a dual-tone grey-brown theme.
The Tata Harrier will be a 5-seater version, which is slated for an early 2019 launch while the 7-seater unnamed version will follow later. The Tata H5X SUV is the first Tata product to be designed with the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy. The Tata Harrier will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine and is expected to be priced upwards of Rs 17 Lakhs upon its launch.
All things legendary start with a great foundation. The all-new Tata Harrier, built on the advanced monocoque OMEGARC architecture, developed on Land Rover’s D8 architecture, is truly #BornOfPedigree.— Tata Motors (@TataMotors) September 15, 2018
Find out more about the OMEGARC here: https://t.co/1fiL3LHGvN pic.twitter.com/xvIUTre6Sk
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
