Upcoming Tata HBX Small SUV Spied Doing High Altitude Testing on Leh-Manali Highway

Tata Motors’ Gravitas was to be launched in this festive season. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it has been pushed to early next year. Gravitas is basically a seven-seat version of the Harrier. Apart from this, the brand also has plans to launch an entry-level UV in the market. This vehicle is being dubbed as the HBX which as per the rumour mill will be called the Hornbill in its production avatar.

The car was first shown as a near-production-ready concept in the AutoExpo held in Greater Noida this year. During that time, there were reports that the vehicle will be launched towards the end of 2020. But now a report published in Rushlane mentions that the launch of the vehicle has been pushed to May 2021.

Now, as per visuals accessed by the Rushlane, the mini UV is getting tested in the Himalayas – on the Leh-Manali route. From what can be seen in the visuals Hornbill HBX is likely to have similar exterior styling elements as shown in the Auto Expo. However, some minor changes are likely in the final production model.

The car, in its appearance, looks like a box with square-ish wheel arches. It will house LED headlamps with sleek LED DRLs on top just like Harrier. Till now, nothing is known about the engine specifications as yet. The transmission will be done by a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, there are rumours that there will also be an option for 5-speed AMT gearbox as well.

The report, however, mentions that it is likely that the car may have a 1.2 litre engine. This unit is capable of producing 85 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque. The higher variant of the car is likely to get 1.2-litre Revotorq turbo petrol engine which is expected to produce 100 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque.