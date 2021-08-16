Upcoming Tata Hornbill SUV to Launch Later This Year as Brand Lines Up New Models

Tata Motors plans to drive in new models, expand its sales network as it aims to maintain its double-digit market share in the highly competitive domestic market, as per a top company official. The auto major, which sells models including Nexon, Harrier and Safari, has clawed its way up to over 10 per cent market share in the passenger vehicle space in July this year after a span of nine years and now plans to hold on to it with a slew of measures.

In order to bring additional volumes and bring more customers to its fold, the company plans to add around 250 sales outlets by the end of the fiscal. “Already four months are over and we are at a market share of 10.3 per cent. Still, we have two big launches lined up, including the Hornbill, so that is still to come. Besides, we are continuously coming up with exciting interventions in the existing portfolio. So we are quite confident of maintaining this position," Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicles Business Shailesh Chandra told.

Also Watch:

Tata has tried to emphasise its market presence with the launch of several new cars in recent years and another addition to the list could be HBX mini-SUV, which is expected to arrive soon. Based on Tata’s ‘ALFA’ platform, the mini SUV is likely to be powered by a 1.2 litre NA petrol engine that produces 86 PS of power with 113Nm of peak torque. While the company is yet to give out details about the looks and design, several spy shots of the HBX mini from its test runs were shared online by people.

