Upcoming Tata Motors SUV in India: Nexon EV, Punch iTurbo and More

With a series of exciting launches in the past couple of years, Tata Motors has consolidated its presence in the Indian car market, especially in the SUV segment. Starting with Punch in the sub-4-meter SUV category, Tata's SUV lineup also features the likes of Harrier and the new-gen Safari. And in 2022, the Indian automaker will be making several new additions to its lineup. Here’s a list of 5 SUVs that may be launched by Tata in the upcoming months of 2022.

Tata Nexon EV 2022

The bestselling passenger electric car in India, Tata Nexon EV is set to get an update this year. Tata is reported to be working on a new variant of Nexon EV that will come equipped with a larger battery pack as compared to the existing model. With a larger battery pack, Tata reportedly aims to touch a range of 400 compared to 312 km currently. The EV could also get a few design upgrades as well.

Tata Harrier Facelift

A facelifted version of Tata's popular five-seater SUV, Harrier is also in the pipeline of launches for 2022. Tata unveiled the Harrier in 2019 and while the SUV continued to receive updates in small batches, a major update or facelift is yet to come out. Along with design and feature updates, the facelifted Harrier is also likely to be offered in a petrol variant. Tata is reported to be working on a new and powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine for the Harrier. Currently, the SUV is available only in a 2.0 Litre (170PS/350Nm) diesel unit.

Tata Sierra

Tata first showcased the Sierra SUV Concept at the Auto Expo 2020. While the company did not commit to bringing a production model of the SUV, recent development suggests the Sierra could enter the Indian market in 2022. The SUV is likely to be introduced with electric power terrain only. For an update on other feature offering son Sierra, we may have to wait for Tata to make an official announcement on the launch

Tata Blackbird

Tata is set to diversify its premium compact SUV lineup with the launch of the new Blackbird. The SUV will likely be offered with a choice between a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. While more details on the Blackbird are still awaited, the SUV is expected to be high on visual appeal. Once launched, the Blackbird will up and against competitors like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, and Skoda Kushaq.

Tata Punch iTurbo

The recently launched Tata Punch compact SUV instantly carved out its own space in the segment thanks to its rugged design, 5-star safety rating and aggressive pricing. However, one area where the SUV has struggled is the punch of power in its engine but Tata is now set to resolve the issue by introducing a more powerful turbo petrol variant. The new variant of Punch is likely to enter the Indian market in the latter part of 2022. Currently, the Punch is offered with a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol unit tuned to produce an output of 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque.

