Upcoming Tata Nexon EV Long Range Likely to be Launched in April in India: Report

It is no news that Tata Motors has been developing a long-range version of the Nexon EV for India. The car was also recently spied testing on our roads and reports citing sources close to the matter now states that the car is slated for a market launch by April this year. The new iteration will come with a bigger battery and a few other mechanical upgrades.

In December last year, it was reported that the car will arrive with a larger 40kWh battery pack. The current model is powered by a 30.2kWh battery pack that returns an ARAI-certified range of 312km. However, with the new battery pack, these figures might go north of 400km on a single charge.

Reports suggest that another notable upgrade for the upcoming Nexon EV would be a more powerful charging apparatus. If leaked information on social media is to believed, the car will get a more powerful 6.6kW AC charger. Currently, the car is available with a 3.3kW AC charger which takes about 10 hours to replenish the battery from 0 to 100 percent.

The car will also undergo a few subsequent changes of a bigger battery pack. It will have less boot space and a reworked floor pan. In addition to this, the car is also expected to get disc brakes on all four wheels. Other updates is likely to come in the form of selectable regen modes that alters the intensity of regenerative braking, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and a new design for the alloy wheels. We, however, do not expect any other significant cosmetic exterior or interior update.

