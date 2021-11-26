Upcoming Tata Punch SUV Diesel Variant Spotted Testing in Pune, Launch Next Year

Tata Punch stirred the market of micro SUVs in India with its launch in October this year. The SUV managed to get a good response from buyers and made its own place in the market in just a couple of months since its launch. Tata Punch is currently available in its petrol avatar that features a 1.2 L naturally aspirated unit. However, many felt that the Indian automaker could have added a diesel variant to the Punch lineup. While Tata is yet to make any formal announcement, rumours suggest that a diesel Punch may be in the pipeline and could make debut next year. These rumours got more base after a diesel variant was spotted in Pune at a fuel station, reported Gaadiwaadi.

Carmakers have been moving away from producing diesel cars ever since the arrival of stricter BS6 compliance norms. The compliance norms have increased the manufacturing cost of diesel cars and that in the opinion of many has cut down the benefits of having a diesel car over a petrol car for the customers.

Tata, which earlier used to offer diesel variants even on hatchback cars as Tiago and Tigor, discontinued it recently. However, the 1.5-litre diesel offering on Nexon and Altroz is still available.

The current 1.2-litre petrol engine offering of Tata Punch is equipped with abilities to deliver a maximum output of 86 PS and 113 Nm torque. The unit comes with an option between a 5-speed MT and an AMT unit.

The car gets two driving modes — ECO & City — and the AMT gearbox variant also gets an all-new Traction pro mode that will allow drivers to use the car in rural areas or high altitude cities with an easy driving experience. Punch has a 5-star safety rating and is equipped with safety features like ABS with EBD, brake sway control, dual airbags and others.

Tata Punch is available at a start price of Rs 5.49 lakh that further goes up to Rs 9.39 lakhs.

