Upcoming Tata Safari SUV Bookings Commence at Rs 30,000, Launch on February 22 in India

Tata has opened the pre-bookings for the Safari SUV in India at Rs 30,000 in India. Wraps on the car was dropped a few days ago and the company will reveal its pricing on February 22. The SUV was first on put on display at the 2020 Auto Expo as Gravitas — code name for the new Safari. It will be offered in six- and seven-seater versions of the Harrier SUV. The seven-seater version will have bench-type seat with adjustable headrests.

Tata Safari 2021 will be an extended version of the Harrier. From the front, it looks similar to the Harrier SUV, the only exception being a slightly redesigned bumper in the rear. However, there is a considerable change in the roofline and space inside the SUV — the height has been raised and the rear has more upright position, creating more space. The rear also includes new-look tail-lamps. In terms of length, the Safari is longer and taller than the Harrier by 63mm and 80mm, respectively. To keep the look distinct and different from the Harrier, the Safari will have the option of new colours.

Also Watch:

While the Safari shares the same wheelbase as the Harrier at 2,741mm, initially it will be offered only as two-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive and electric versions are in the offing in future. When it comes to the engine, the Safari will be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine like Harrier. This engine can produce 170bhp of power and 350Nm of torque.

The new Safari’s dashboard design and interiors are similar to the Harrier. It will have an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, sunroof and push-button start. It will also have an electronic handbrake.