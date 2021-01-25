New Tata Safari to Launch in India Tomorrow: Here's Everything You Need to Know About the SUV

Tata Motors is all set to officially resurrect the Safari badge in India tomorrow. The seven-seater SUV, previously called Gravitas, will be launched as the new Tata Safari 2021 on January 26. Bookings are already underway across the country. Tata Safari was initially launched in India in 1998 and gave car lovers the first taste of SUV culture in the country. Here are 5 things that you need to know about the new Safari:

Six- and Seven-Seater Experience

The SUV was first on put on display at the 2020 Auto Expo as Gravitas — code name for the new Safari. It will be offered in six- and seven-seater versions of the Harrier SUV. The seven-seater version will have bench-type seat with adjustable headrests.

Look and design

Tata Safari 2021 will be an extended version of the Harrier. From the front, it looks similar to the Harrier SUV, the only exception being a slightly redesigned bumper in the rear. However, there is a considerable change in the roofline and space inside the SUV — the height has been raised and the rear has more upright position, creating more space. The rear also includes new-look tail-lamps. In terms of length, the Safari is longer and taller than the Harrier by 63mm and 80mm, respectively. To keep the look distinct and different from the Harrier, the Safari will have the option of new colours.

Engine

While the Safari shares the same wheelbase as the Harrier at 2,741mm, initially it will be offered only as two-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive and electric versions are in the offing in future. When it comes to the engine, the Safari will be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine like Harrier. This engine can produce 170bhp of power and 350Nm of torque.

Interior

The new Safari's dashboard design and interiors are similar to the Harrier. It will have an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, sunroof and push-button start. It will also have an electronic handbrake.

Price and Competition

Tata Safari 2021 will be priced slightly higher than the Harrier. It is likely to cost between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 21 lakh, compared to the Harrier's Rs 13.48 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh.

In terms of competition, the Safari will take on the likes of the MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500. In future, it will face competition from Hyundai's 7-seater Creta, which is likely to be launched by the end of 2021. Ford, too, has plans of launching a new C-SUV.